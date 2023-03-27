Stabbing suspect arrested after standoff with police

By Hannah Mose
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 3:35 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
GRAND BLANC TWP., Mich. (WNEM) – A stabbing suspect was arrested after a brief standoff with police on Monday, March 27.

Grand Blanc Township police were called to the 4000 block of E. Hill Road at 10:43 a.m. on March 27 for a report of a stabbing.

A 37-year-old woman said her ex-boyfriend had forced his way into her home that morning and was holding her against her will, Grand Blanc Township Police Chief William Renye said.

The woman was assaulted several times before she was able to escape, Renye said.

The suspect remained inside the residence with a gun and refused to exit, Renye said.

The Michigan State Police Emergency Services Team was called to the scene. About 1:20 p.m., members of the MSP team took the suspect into custody.

