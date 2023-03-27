Staying quiet tonight & Tuesday, snow showers Wednesday

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - We started the day with some wet weather around parts of Mid-Michigan and thankfully for our roads, we didn’t end up getting cold enough for widespread snow.

Most of what passed through ended up as rain, with only a few snow showers, as the cold air just took too long to arrive. We avoided issues for the morning commute, so that’s always a plus. And skies ended up clearing behind that disturbance too, helping our temperatures quite a bit and giving us a great Monday!

This Evening & Overnight

Dry weather will continue through this evening, with skies mostly clear to partly cloudy the rest of the night. Winds are around 5 to 15 miles per hour this afternoon and should drop to 5 to 10 miles per hour at the most late tonight into Tuesday morning.

Overnight lows will settle mostly in the 20s, but a few teens are possible in the far north.

Low temperatures will settle in the 20s tonight. (WNEM)

Tuesday

Skies should feature sunshine again on Tuesday, with some occasional cloud cover filtering through the area. These clouds may occasionally block out the sun for some communities, but we’re not expecting a dreary, overcast day.

There is a minor chance for a few flurries in our northern areas tomorrow afternoon, but the chance seems pretty low and anything that develops should be pretty light.

High temperatures for Tuesday. (WNEM)

High temperatures on Tuesday should be similar to today, perhaps just a bit cooler, with temperatures expected to be in the 40s once again. Winds on Tuesday will eventually become westerly, around 5 to 10 miles per hour.

Dry weather lasts through Tuesday night, but clouds will start thickening up after midnight. Lows will be in the middle 20s to low 30s.

Wednesday

Snow showers are expected on Wednesday. (WNEM)

A cold front drops through the area on Wednesday, bringing our next chance at snow showers. These snow showers will move from northwest to southeast across the area, arriving in our northwestern areas around 7 AM and progressing southward through the morning.

These snow showers will have a chance to bring some accumulation, but those are expected to be minor at this time and primarily remain on grassy and elevated surfaces. At this time, less than 1″ is expected.

Snowfall amounts on Wednesday will be minor. And mostly on grassy areas. (WNEM)

Highs on Wednesday are still expected to be well above freezing for most areas, but colder than the first few days of the week. Highs will range from the low 30s north, to low 40s south.

High temperatures for Wednesday. (WNEM)

Dry weather and clearer skies take back over Wednesday evening and we should be able to salvage some late day sun.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.