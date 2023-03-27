Suspect arrested after alleged robbery of jewelry store

The Bay City Department of Public Safety received a report of a robbery at Herman Hiss & Company, located at 905 Washington Ave. in Bay City, on Monday, March 27.(WNEM)
By Emily Brown
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 2:12 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) - One person is in custody following a report of an alleged robbery at a jewelry store in Bay City.

One person was taken into custody, and the investigation is ongoing, Deputy Public Safety Director Rodrick Schanck said.

Stay with TV5 as we work to learn more information.

