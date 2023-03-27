Wet roads Monday morning before a dry afternoon

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Rain and snow have moved through Mid-Michigan this past Sunday night. Admittedly, the snow didn’t exactly pan out. The reason for this was that it just never really got cold enough on Sunday. Overall, we’ve still had our fair share of wet weather early this morning, but dry weather will return for the afternoon.

The week continues with general early-spring conditions. Although the TV5 First Alert 7-Day Forecast looks busy with rain and snow chances, there are still large chunks of dry weather in-between, especially on Tuesday and Thursday.

Today

You can track the rain and snow with our Interactive Radar as you leave this morning! Activity is winding down, but some damp conditions will still be leftover for the morning bus stops. By the afternoon, we’ll see more of a partly cloudy sky return, but the northeast wind will keep us cooler, especially closer to the water. Expect highs to stay in the 30s close to the water, with 40s farther inland. There will be a northeast wind from 5 to 15 mph, occasionally gusting to 20 mph.

Monday will see temperatures cooler than Sunday. (WNEM)

Tonight

Skies will be partly cloudy with a low of 26 degrees. The wind will be light and variable too. Minimal wind chills are expected, though just generally cool conditions by the time you start your Tuesday. Overall, it’ll be a quiet night!

Monday night falls into the 20s. (WNEM)

Tuesday

We’ll begin the day with more sun before clouds start to move back in during the afternoon. There will be a very weak disturbance moving through causing that increase in clouds. We are expecting dry weather nearly everywhere, it’s just where some of those clouds become the deepest where we could see a few sprinkles in the afternoon. If you have afternoon plans there’s no need to change or cancel as any rain chance is quite insignificant.

Tuesday will be warmer than Monday. (WNEM)

Highs Tuesday reach up to around 45 degrees with a continued light and variable wind. This will actually be a very nice day, great for any early-spring outdoor chores you may have!

