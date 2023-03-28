35 new cabins, bike trails and more than 20 new jobs expected during Pine Mountain renovation

Exterior of the resort
Exterior of the resort(WLUC)
By Clint McLeod
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 3:57 PM EDT
IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - A $25 million renovation project at Pine Mountain is one step closer to breaking ground.

Bids and construction for the renovation project can now get underway. This comes after the Dickinson County Board approved the owner of the resort, Storie Co’s, proposal during Monday night’s board meeting.

“We are hoping to send bids out in the next couple of weeks for the project. Both for site work and the cabins will be prefabricated off-site,” said Trinity Hart, Storie Co. chief development officer.

The planned renovations include building 35 cabins for guests to stay in. Since taking over in the fall, Storie Co. has added more than 20 jobs to Pine Mountain. This renovation effort projects another 25 jobs will be added.

“We focus on outdoor recreation and really believe that it can be a driver for both economic development and growth of the community,” Hart said.

The project will also add green space for the community at the base of the hill and the addition of outdoor biking trails.

The county board unanimously voted to approve the project.

“I just believe in economic development in the county. This is a great step forward with Pine Mountain developing and the Kiwanis Ski Club expanding. We can look forward to some great things as far as winter entertainment and summer entertainment,” said Barbara Kramer, Dickinson County commissioner.

The project has been in the works for more than a year. Hart hopes to break ground as soon as possible.

“We’re here and we want to be good community members and community partners. Our goal is to create spaces specifically for locals too,” Hart said.

The hope is to install as many cabins as possible by the end of the year, just in time for next year’s ski jumps.

