7-year-old thrown from ATV and killed in crash, driver arrested

Jeremy Bryant was arrested at the hospital and charged with involuntary manslaughter, child...
Jeremy Bryant was arrested at the hospital and charged with involuntary manslaughter, child endangerment and operating a motor vehicle while under the influence.(MGN)
By Dustin Weekley and Debra Worley
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 9:02 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ/Gray News) – A 7-year-old in Ohio was taken to the hospital Sunday where he later died from injuries sustained from being thrown from an ATV.

According to Scioto County Sheriff David Thoroughman, 911 reports advised that an ATV had hit a wire and threw both the driver and child passenger from the vehicle around 3:45 Sunday afternoon.

The 7-year-old was taken to a children’s hospital in Columbus, Ohio where he later died from his injuries.

The driver, 42-year-old Jeremy Daniel Bryant was also taken to the hospital for treatment.

Detectives went to the hospital to get a statement from Bryant. He was arrested at the hospital and charged with involuntary manslaughter, child endangerment and operating a motor vehicle while under the influence.

Authorities said more evidence will be presented to the Scioto County Grand Jury for consideration of more charges.

