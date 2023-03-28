Bay City Bridge Partners gives update on bridges

Closures, detours, and transponders - residents of Bay City are looking for clarity in the face of another bridge closing.(WNEM)
By James Felton and Emily Brown
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 5:08 PM EDT
BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) - Closures, detours, and transponders - residents of Bay City are looking for clarity in the face of another bridge closing.

Later this week, the Liberty Bridge will be shut down once again. It’s the latest in a series of long and short term closures by Bay City Bridge Partners as they try to fix the bridges and keep the traffic flowing.

Add the closures to confusion over transponders and it has people searching for answers

“When Liberty Bridge is closed, we will have Independence [Bridge] open to traffic,” said Lynn Pavlawk, general manager at Bay City Bridge Partners.

This is a detour motorists in Bay City can utilize from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. Thursday night into Friday morning and Friday night into Saturday morning.

Pavlawk explained why the overnight closures will take place.

“Basically, for the safety of our crew as they continue to finalize some of the activities from the construction and the road work that they are finishing up,” she said.

Meanwhile, she said over 18,000 people have pre-registered for transponders for roughly 30,000 vehicles.

Pavlawk said it’s now time to create an account, which is not the same as pre-registration. Account creation is available the Bay City Bridge Partners Customer Service Center located in downtown Bay City.

“Bring a valid photo ID and your valid vehicle registrations for each vehicle that you want to put on your account,” she said.

Pavlawk said creating an account can also be done online.

“We have our BC-pass.com website. So we have a self-service website that just went live last week, in the later part of last week, where people can actually create their account online,” she explained.

Pavlawk said toll collection is scheduled to begin sometime in May, although an exact date hasn’t been determined yet.

“We’ll announce an official start date as we get closer to the end of the month,” she said. “Again, we want to make sure that people have enough time to get their accounts created and get their transponders in the vehicle.”

More information is available on how to set up your account on TV5′s website, under the Tuesday “Hotlinks” section.

