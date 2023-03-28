Buena Vista Twp board files petition to remove trustee

BUENA VISTA TWP., Mich. (WNEM) – Buena Vista Township officials have filed a petition with Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s office to remove a board trustee from his seat following a Facebook live stream.

On Tuesday, March 14, Buena Vista Township Board Trustee Eddie Billings reportedly posted a live stream on Facebook, Township Superintendent Torrie Lee said.

According to Lee, Billings was allegedly inebriated during the live stream and said things that were deemed to be threatening by other trustees.

Lee said that in the live stream, Billings did not threaten specific people, but he allegedly claimed that if he leaves this Earth, he’s taking 12 people with him.

At a meeting on Monday, March 27, the board of trustees unanimously agreed to submit a petition to Whitmer’s office according to MCL 168.369, the Michigan law regarding removal of a township officer.

That law states, “An officer who has been removed in accordance with this section shall not be eligible for election or appointment to an office for a period of three years after the date of removal from office.”

