Buena Vista Twp board files petition to remove trustee

(WOIO)
By Hannah Mose
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 5:23 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BUENA VISTA TWP., Mich. (WNEM) – Buena Vista Township officials have filed a petition with Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s office to remove a board trustee from his seat following a Facebook live stream.

On Tuesday, March 14, Buena Vista Township Board Trustee Eddie Billings reportedly posted a live stream on Facebook, Township Superintendent Torrie Lee said.

According to Lee, Billings was allegedly inebriated during the live stream and said things that were deemed to be threatening by other trustees.

Lee said that in the live stream, Billings did not threaten specific people, but he allegedly claimed that if he leaves this Earth, he’s taking 12 people with him.

At a meeting on Monday, March 27, the board of trustees unanimously agreed to submit a petition to Whitmer’s office according to MCL 168.369, the Michigan law regarding removal of a township officer.

That law states, “An officer who has been removed in accordance with this section shall not be eligible for election or appointment to an office for a period of three years after the date of removal from office.”

1.7 tons of beef product recalled due to possible E. coli contamination
Elkhorn Valley Packing announced a recall of their boneless beef chuck product distributed in...
New option for grocery shopping opening in Clio
ALDI sign with balloons.
Charges re-filed against officers allegedly involved in use of force case
Charges re-filed against officers allegedly involved in use of force case.
Bay City Bridge Partners gives update on bridges
Closures, detours, and transponders - residents of Bay City are looking for clarity in the face...

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bay City Central
Police arrest 16-year-old student in Bay City Central threat case
The Bay City Department of Public Safety received a report of a robbery at Herman Hiss &...
1 arrested, 2 fled in car for attempted robbery of jewelry store
Justine Johnson is charged in the murder of her 3-year-old daughter. She told an investigator a...
Mother sentenced to life for killing 3-year-old daughter
[INSERT CAPTION HERE]
71-year-old woman killed in Midland Co. crash
A stabbing suspect was arrested after a brief standoff with police on Monday, March 27.
Stabbing suspect arrested after standoff with police

Latest News

Closures, detours, and transponders - residents of Bay City are looking for clarity in the face...
Bay City Bridge Partners gives update on bridges
Flint & Genesee Program Looking for Ambassadors
Medieval Masquerade Comes to Saginaw
Charges re-filed against officers allegedly involved in use of force case.
Charges re-filed against officers allegedly involved in use of force case