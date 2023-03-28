Charges re-filed against officers allegedly involved in use of force case.

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) – The Attorney General’s Office re-filed charges for two Saginaw Police officers and one Michigan State Police trooper for their assistance with a traffic stop conducted by MSP in March of 2022.

The incident happened in the city of Saginaw on March 28, 2022, where allegations were made against MSP Trooper Bram Schroeder for use of excessive force against a handcuffed suspect.

Schroeder was suspended on March 29, 2022 due to his actions during the traffic stop.

He was charged with misconduct in office, a five-year felony, and aggravated assault, a one-year misdemeanor. According to court records, Schroeder’s preliminary exam is scheduled for April 26.

Another MSP trooper involved, Zachary Tebedo, was suspended on Aug. 23, 2022 for his assistance with the traffic stop.

Two Saginaw police officers, Dominic Vasquez and Jordan Engelhart, assisted with the traffic stop and were suspended as well.

Tebedo, Engelhart, and Vasquez were each charged with one count of willful neglect of duty, a one-year misdemeanor, for failing to stop the assault on the suspect, the Attorney General’s Office said.

The Saginaw Police Department conducted an internal investigation after the traffic stop and found there were no violations of policy or procedure by the two Saginaw officers, the city of Saginaw stated.

On March 22, 2023, Judge Michael D. Carpenter dismissed the charges against Tebedo, Engelhart, and Vasquez.

On March 24, the Attorney General’s Office refiled charges against the three officers. The Attorney General’s Office said they anticipate the matter will proceed to trial.

