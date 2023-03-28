Gov. Whitmer orders flags to half-staff to honor victims of Nashville shooting

(AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
By WILX News 10
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 9:53 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has ordered U.S. and Michigan flags within the State Capitol Complex and upon all public buildings and grounds across the state of Michigan to be lowered to half-staff immediately Monday through Friday to honor and remember the victims of the shooting in Nashville, Tennessee.

On Monday, a shooter killed three children and three adults at the Covenant School, an elementary school in Nashville, Tennessee.

Related: 3 children, 3 adults killed in shooting at Tennessee elementary school

“Once again, we mourn for a community impacted by gun violence,” said Whitmer. “Just over a month after a shooting on a campus at Michigan State, an elementary school in Tennessee is now the site of more senseless carnage. We must hold this community close and commit to pursuing commonsense action that saves lives. Michiganders stand with Tennesseans through this tragedy.”

To lower the flags to half-staff, flags should be hoisted first to the peak for an instant and then lowered to the half-staff position. The process is reversed before the flag is lowered for the day.

Flags should be returned to full-staff on Saturday, April 1, 2023.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bay City Central
Police arrest 16-year-old student in Bay City Central threat case
Sunday night sees a quick round of snow.
Quieter Sunday before Sunday night snow south
Justine Johnson is charged in the murder of her 3-year-old daughter. She told an investigator a...
Mother sentenced to life for killing 3-year-old daughter
[INSERT CAPTION HERE]
71-year-old woman killed in Midland Co. crash
The Bay City Department of Public Safety received a report of a robbery at Herman Hiss &...
1 arrested, 2 fled in car for attempted robbery of jewelry store

Latest News

Commission approves second recall petition against Burton councilman
Commission approves second recall petition against Burton councilman
Saginaw schools make efforts to combat teacher shortage
A new effort is being made to replenish the falling numbers of local educators.
Saginaw schools make efforts to combat teacher shortage
Local security experts speaks on school threats