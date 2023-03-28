Gov. Whitmer orders flags to half-staff to honor victims of Nashville shooting

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has ordered U.S. and Michigan flags within the State Capitol Complex and upon all public buildings and grounds across the state of Michigan to be lowered to half-staff immediately Monday through Friday to honor and remember the victims of the shooting in Nashville, Tennessee.

On Monday, a shooter killed three children and three adults at the Covenant School, an elementary school in Nashville, Tennessee.

Related: 3 children, 3 adults killed in shooting at Tennessee elementary school

“Once again, we mourn for a community impacted by gun violence,” said Whitmer. “Just over a month after a shooting on a campus at Michigan State, an elementary school in Tennessee is now the site of more senseless carnage. We must hold this community close and commit to pursuing commonsense action that saves lives. Michiganders stand with Tennesseans through this tragedy.”

To lower the flags to half-staff, flags should be hoisted first to the peak for an instant and then lowered to the half-staff position. The process is reversed before the flag is lowered for the day.

Flags should be returned to full-staff on Saturday, April 1, 2023.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.