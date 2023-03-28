Liberty Bridge to experience overnight closures

BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) - The Liberty Bridge in Bay City will experience overnight closures on March 30 and March 31.

The bridge will be closed from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. on those days, the city said.

A reason for the closures was not given.

During those times, the Independence Bridge, which has been closed, will be temporarily reopened to support traffic.

Veterans Memorial Bridge and Lafayette Bridge remain open for use.

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.