Liberty Bridge to experience overnight closures

By Brianna Owczarzak
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 8:39 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) - The Liberty Bridge in Bay City will experience overnight closures on March 30 and March 31.

The bridge will be closed from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. on those days, the city said.

A reason for the closures was not given.

During those times, the Independence Bridge, which has been closed, will be temporarily reopened to support traffic.

Veterans Memorial Bridge and Lafayette Bridge remain open for use.

