New option for grocery shopping opening in Clio

By Emily Brown
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 1:18 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLIO, Mich. (WNEM) - Another option for grocery shopping is coming to Clio with the grand opening of a new ALDI store.

The store is going to open on Thursday, March 30 and is located at 4460 W. Vienna Road. The store will be open daily from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

“Our stores are designed to make grocery shopping smarter, faster and easier, and we’ve been voted the price leader for six years running,” said Ryan Fritsch, Webberville regional vice president for ALDI. “We’re excited to open our first ALDI store in Clio and introduce local customers to a new, more affordable way of shopping.”

The ALDI business model is intentionally different from other stores which has cultivated fans across the country. A few things that set the store apart are their low prices, quality, and exclusive products. ALDI also prides itself for its store layouts, which are designed for simplicity and efficiency.

The grand opening for the Clio store starts at 8:45 a.m. on Thursday.

The first 100 customers at the grand opening will receive a gift bag filled with a sampling of ALDI fan favorite products and a gift card as part of the ALDI Golden Ticket gift card giveaway program.

Shoppers can also enter a sweepstakes for a chance to win a $500 ALDI gift card during the grand opening weekend, which goes from March 30 through April 2.

