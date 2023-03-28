Pleasant Tuesday weather, then a quick round of snow showers Wednesday morning

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Monday saw a nice clearing during the afternoon where a good amount of sun stuck around! Those clear skies have held this morning too, it’s a complete reversal of how conditions started on Monday morning. We stay with quiet weather through this Tuesday, then a cold front sweeps through Wednesday morning bringing a quick round of snow. This is expected to be a “melting snow” in a similar fashion to what we saw yesterday and on Saturday.

Today

Your morning drive and the bus stops are all in great shape! It’s comfortably cool so you might need a couple of layers, but the afternoon going back home from school or work will not require the extra layers, especially with a light wind. Speeds will be around 5 to 10 mph from the southwest and high temperatures reach up to around 48 to 49 degrees.

Tuesday sees high temperatures into the middle to upper 40s for most! (WNEM)

There will be a handful of clouds this afternoon with a weak disturbance. This could end up leading to a few sprinkles or flurries up north around midday, but this is an extremely low chance. Overall, count on seeing dry conditions for the entire day up north, if not most of it.

Tonight

We’ll see partly to mostly cloudy skies overnight ahead of the cold front bringing Wednesday’s snow showers. Lows will fall to 31 degrees with a southwest wind from 5 to 10 mph.

We could see a few snow showers starting up near Houghton Lake late in the overnight hours, but most snow with that doesn’t actually start to pick up until sunrise on Thursday.

Late Tuesday night our snow will enter our northwest counties. (WNEM)

Wednesday

The cold front makes its passage during the morning hours from northwest to southeast, bringing the snow along with it. Expect it to be moving through our northwestern towns around 7 to 8 AM, the Tri-Cities closer to 10 AM, then leaving the Flint around around 12 to 1 PM. We’re expecting a fairly sharp clearing behind this cold front.

Wednesday morning sees snow move through along a cold front. (WNEM)

Any snow picked up on Wednesday will mostly just lead to wet road. The only areas that should see accumulations are grassy and elevated surfaces. We’ll pick up 1″ or less out of this snow.

Wednesday's snow only adds up to 1" or less. (WNEM)

Wednesday will also be the coldest day of the week with a high of only 37 degrees around the Tri-Cities. Flint should reach up to around 40 degrees. By contrast, our northernmost communities will likely only reach into the lower 30s. With a northwest wind gusting to 30 mph, it will feel much colder with wind chills in the 20s nearly all day.

Winds will gust to 30 mph Wednesday. (WNEM)

We’re keeping an eye on rain at the end of this week, take a look in your full TV5 First Alert 7-Day Forecast!

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.