Quiet tonight, quick round of snow showers Wednesday

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - It’s been another beautiful day around Mid-Michigan with temperatures taking full advantage of the sunshine!

Many of us have reached well into the 40s and low 50s once again, and as of 4:30 PM, just a few passing clouds along a cold front as it passes on by. While we did have a small chance at flurries in the forecast along this front, based on nothing developing at this point, we think those chances for the rest of the night are relatively low.

As we go into the day tomorrow, some changes are on the way. A round of snow showers is expected as another cold front comes through. But for those ready for the snow to end, it won’t linger too long and it’s right back to mild weather Thursday.

This Evening & Overnight

A few clouds may bubble up this evening as the front passes by, but once the front moves off to the east, we’ll have a brief chance to clear our skies before clouds return overnight and early Wednesday. As mentioned above, these clouds aren’t likely to produce wet weather.

Low temperatures are expected to drop into the 20s and 30s tonight. (WNEM)

With that clearing, we should see temperatures drop quite a bit at first, but with the clouds moving in later, we shouldn’t drop quite as far as last night with upper 20s and low 30s expected for most.

Winds overnight will turn from a westerly direction to a southwesterly direction, and drop off to about 5 to 10 miles per hour.

Wednesday

Snow showers will be in our northwestern areas first. (WNEM)

A cold front dropping through the area will bring some snow showers to the region on Wednesday, but this front is only expected to produce snow showers for roughly 3-4 hours in any one spot. It’s not going be a front that lingers. This progress will also keep any accumulation potential on the lower side.

Snow showers will be in the southeast half of the viewing area by late morning. (WNEM)

Assuming snow comes down heavy enough, some minor accumulations, generally less than 1″, on mostly grassy surfaces are possible. The best chance to see 1″ or more would be in portions of Roscommon, Ogemaw, and perhaps northern Clare County.

We'll have a chance to clear our skies a bit on Wednesday afternoon. (WNEM)

Behind the front in the afternoon, we will have a chance at some sunshine to finish up the day. High temperatures will be much cooler tomorrow, ranging from the low 30s to the north, and low 40s off to the southeast.

Winds will be on the blustery side tomorrow, with gusts ranging between 25 to 35 miles per hour. So not only will our actual temperatures be colder, it will feel much colder than the last few days with our wind chills.

Highs will be cooler on Wednesday. (WNEM)

Clearing skies will return Wednesday night, with lows dropping into the teens and low 20s.

