Tennessee shooting reinforces need for safety planning in Michigan schools

The siding of a Michigan State Police vehicle.
The siding of a Michigan State Police vehicle.(WILX Staff)
By Riley Connell
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 5:53 PM EDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - After another shooting took the lives of young students in Tennessee, Michigan State Police are highlighting the importance of school safety preparedness.

Related: 3 children, 3 adults killed in shooting at Tennessee elementary school

The tragedy that occurred just a few states away from Michigan happened at a private institution, which Michigan State Police First District Lt. Rene Gonzalez said further demonstrates that gun violence can happen anywhere, at any time.

“Nobody’s immune from what’s going to happen, or what can happen out there,” he said. “So they have to train. They have to get these kids ready, and I believe both private and public schools are working on that to keep their kids and their staff safe.”

Gonzalez said the Michigan State Police work with private schools in the Greater Lansing area, just as they do public schools. Officers will often make visits to these institutions to provide students and staff with the necessary education to protect themselves against threats of any level.

Some private schools, like Lansing Catholic High School, have made use of new technology that can detect the presence of weapons on school grounds. While Gonzalez believes this tool could be of great use to any school community, he understands it may not be equally accessible.

For that reason, he said it’s crucial that all schools develop a comprehensive safety plan and talk about the potential for violence with families and faculty. He said one of the more common courses of action for schools is the “run, hide, fight” method.

“This has happened so many times, it’s happening way too frequently, that the schools have been preparing themselves for this,” he said. “The main thing they’re teaching out there at school is run, hide, and fight. You run. You hide, and if you can’t do that, you’re going to fight.”

Gonzalez said there have been incidents of gun violence in schools where warning signs were clear prior to the act taking place. He encourages students to report any suspicion they might have that someone could be thinking about, or planning, an act of violence against their school.

Students can report these tips to the Michigan Student Safety Program OK2SAY line by calling 8-555-OK2SAY, or texting 652729.

Read next:

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Bay City Department of Public Safety received a report of a robbery at Herman Hiss &...
1 arrested, 2 fled in car for attempted robbery of jewelry store
Justine Johnson is charged in the murder of her 3-year-old daughter. She told an investigator a...
Mother sentenced to life for killing 3-year-old daughter
Jeremy Bryant was arrested at the hospital and charged with involuntary manslaughter, child...
7-year-old thrown from ATV and killed in crash, driver arrested
Bay City Central
Police arrest 16-year-old student in Bay City Central threat case
Elkhorn Valley Packing announced a recall of their boneless beef chuck product distributed in...
1.7 tons of beef product recalled due to possible E. coli contamination

Latest News

American flag
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Amazon delivery driver straightens, salutes American flag
Here are the top stories we're following today.
TV5 News Update: Wednesday Morning, March 29th
A town hall meeting in Flint gave residents an update on the status of the lead pipe...
Flint residents receive update on lead pipe replacement
A town hall meeting in Flint gave residents an update on the status of the lead pipe...
Flint residents receive update on lead pipe replacement
MDHHS
Student debt relief program for behavioral health providers