Wayne State University suspends prof over threatening post

(Wayne State)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 10:43 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
DETROIT (AP) — Wayne State University suspended a professor Monday over a social media post that advocated killing people instead of “shouting down” those with whom one disagrees.

The professor in the English Department wasn’t identified in a university’s news release that said he was suspended with pay.

University President M. Roy Wilson said in a statement “we feel this post far exceeds the bounds of reasonable or protected speech. It is, at best, morally reprehensible and, at worst, criminal.”

The matter has been referred to law enforcement agencies for further review and investigation, the statement said.

It wasn’t clear when the post was made and which social media platform was used.

