2 high school students among 3 killed in Oregon shooting

According to police, two high school students were identified as victims in a Saturday shooting.
By FOX 12 Staff and Amanda Alvarado
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 11:04 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV/Gray News) - Two high school students and an adult were killed Saturday in a shooting in Portland, Oregon, KPTV reports.

Authorities say on Saturday around 12:30 p.m., officers responded to a shooting at North Foss Avenue and North Foss Court. When they arrived, they found three people dead in a vehicle in the middle of the intersection.

Three were found dead in a car after a midday shooting in North Portland, Oregon, on Saturday.
Three were found dead in a car after a midday shooting in North Portland, Oregon, on Saturday.(KPTV)

According to police, 19-year-old Babu Daudi, a senior at Roosevelt High School, and 17-year-old Eskender Tamra, a junior at Franklin High School, were identified. The third victim was identified as 20-year-old Patrick D. Johnson.

At this time, police say no arrests have been made.

