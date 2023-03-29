Carjackers caught after unable to drive vehicle with manual transmission, police say

Two teenagers were arrested in Maryland after a failed carjacking at an area gas station. (Source: Montgomery County Police Department)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 3:21 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GERMANTOWN, Md. (Gray News) - Police in Maryland say two teenagers have been arrested in a failed carjacking attempt at a gas station.

Detectives from the Montgomery County Police Department said they have arrested and charged a 16-year-old and a 17-year-old for a strong-arm carjacking that occurred over the weekend.

Police said they responded to an area gas station after the teens forced their way into a man’s car who was pumping gas at the station.

The teen suspects grabbed the man and demanded his keys. Police said the victim followed their directions and the juveniles got into his car.

However, when the teens attempted to drive away, they were unable to drive the vehicle because it had a manual transmission, police said.

Authorities said they were able to catch the would-be carjackers a short time later nearby and took them into custody.

According to police, the teens have been charged as adults and are facing carjacking charges from the incident.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Bay City Department of Public Safety received a report of a robbery at Herman Hiss &...
1 arrested, 2 fled in car for attempted robbery of jewelry store
Justine Johnson is charged in the murder of her 3-year-old daughter. She told an investigator a...
Mother sentenced to life for killing 3-year-old daughter
Jeremy Bryant was arrested at the hospital and charged with involuntary manslaughter, child...
7-year-old thrown from ATV and killed in crash, driver arrested
Bay City Central
Police arrest 16-year-old student in Bay City Central threat case
Elkhorn Valley Packing announced a recall of their boneless beef chuck product distributed in...
1.7 tons of beef product recalled due to possible E. coli contamination

Latest News

People take part in a vigil for the victims of a fire at an immigration detention center that...
38 dead in Mexico fire after guards didn’t let migrants out
Officer Rex Engelbert and officer Michael Collazo shot and killed 28-year-old school shooting...
‘Didn’t hesitate’: Police identify 2 officers who took down Nashville school shooter
How to Keep Your Eyes Healthy
Actor Gwyneth Paltrow looks on as she sits in the courtroom on Tuesday, March 21, 2023, in Park...
Gwyneth Paltrow’s ski collision trial continues with defense
Karina Haney lies in a hospital bed. The 2-year-old girl was diagnosed with a rare blood...
Girl, 2, battles rare blood disorder; family shares importance of bone marrow donors