Chilly tonight, warming up Thursday

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Snow showers passed through Mid-Michigan earlier today, with some bringing some quick but minor accumulations, mostly on grassy and elevated surfaces.

As the day has gone on, conditions have gotten much drier, and also much brighter as dry air has moved in behind our cold front this afternoon. While the drier part may be nice, it certainly feels a lot different! Temperatures are much colder than the last few days and it will be a chilly night for any after work plans or errands.

This Evening & Overnight

Skies will continue clearing out through this evening, which will keep drier conditions around tonight. But those clear skies will come with a cost in our temperatures. We’re already in the 30s in most areas this afternoon with wind chills in the teens and 20s.

Lows will be chilly tonight in the teens and 20s. (WNEM)

We’ll steadily drop into the teens and 20s for overnight lows, and even with a wind around 5 to 10 miles per hour, we’ll see wind chills in the single digits to middle teens. Those winds will gradually turn southwest overnight.

Thursday

Mostly sunny conditions are expected on Thursday as we enter the second half of the workweek. Although clouds are expected to increase slightly during the afternoon and early evening ahead of our next system, we’re expected to remain dry through the daylight hours on Thursday.

High temperatures will warm back up into the 40s again on Thursday. (WNEM)

With winds flipping southwesterly early in the morning, we should have a chance along with the sunshine, to take full advantage with our temperatures. After the chilly start, we should see most areas land back in the 40s for highs on Thursday afternoon. Winds will remain southwesterly around 5 to 15 miles per hour.

Rain and snow showers move back in late Thursday night. (WNEM)

Eventually late in the evening as we get closer to midnight, rain and snow showers will become possible and those chances will increase overnight into Friday. The initial round of wet weather shouldn’t last too long and we’ll likely get a break after it passes by. However, the next round of rain is expected to follow quickly into Friday morning, with that round expected to be much more widespread.

Lows on Thursday night will remain mostly in the 30s with the clouds and showers.

Widespread rain is expected to move back into the area on Friday. (WNEM)

