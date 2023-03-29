Estimated economic impact of 2024 Memorial Cup

By James Felton and Hannah Mose
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 6:58 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
For the first time since the 90s, the Canadian Hockey League’s Memorial Cup will be hosted in the States by none other than the Saginaw Spirit.

TV5′s James Felton was live in the Dow Event Center with a look at how the 2024 memorial cup will boost the bottom line of the economy in the Great Lakes Bay Region.

The fact that the Memorial Cup is coming to Saginaw in 2024 is good news for area businesses. According to the agenda from the Saginaw County Board of Commissioners meeting on Jan. 17, the estimated economic impact from this event will be at least $24 million.

The Memorial Cup will take place for 13 days from May 22 to June 3, 2024. It is estimated that there will be more than 4,500 over-night stays in area hotel rooms tied to this event, and of course, all those people have to eat. TV5 was told there will be entertainment, a fanfest, concerts, and celebrity appearances.

The Memorial Cup has been around since 1919 and this will be only the fourth time an American city has been the host. Portland, Seattle, and Spokane, Washington were the other sites.

Get ready for a lot of hockey at the Dow Event Center in 2024!

