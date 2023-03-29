Genesee Co. receives $2.3M grant for mental health services

By Jake Vigna
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 11:12 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
GENESEE CO., Mich. (WNEM) - Congressman Dan Kildee announced new federal funding to expand affordable health care in Genesee County.

The two grants, which total out to be over $2.3 million, are said to go to the Genesee Health System to help them establish a new psychiatry teaching center to address a shortage of trained mental health professionals within the county.

Kildee said the funding will also help provide affordable health care.

“Every Michigander deserves access to affordable health care, including mental health care. I am thrilled to announce these federal grants, which will expand access to critical mental health services in our community,” Kildee said. “In Congress, I will continue to bring federal resources home to make high-quality mental health care accessible to all mid-Michigan families.”

The CEO of Genesee Health Systems emphasized the need for trained mental health professionals.

“There is a significant need for psychiatrists in Genesee County, so this is a conversation we have been having locally for 20 years, and we are excited to be taking the first step. Having a teaching facility in Genesee County will allow additional access to these much-needed services,” said Danis Russell, CEO of Genesee Health System.

