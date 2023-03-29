High Times ‘Cannabis Cup’ returns to Michigan

MICHIGAN (WNEM) - Cannabis lovers are invited to sample the best locally-grown cannabis and choose a winner from the top marijuana products in the state for the High Times Cannabis Cup.

This is the fourth Cannabis Cup People’s Choice competition to take place in Michigan and will include more judges and categories than ever before- in Michigan or anywhere else in the country- featuring 95 brands, 527 product entries, and 115,000 grams of cannabis.

Judging “kits” include Michigan cannabis products across 21 different categories. They are divided between recreational and medical use- including best indica, sativa, and hybrid flower, edible categories such as gummies and non-gummies, concentrates, vape carts, tinctures, and more.

“High Times history will be made right here in Michigan, and we’re beyond hyped to bring the biggest Cannabis Cup ever to give thousands of cannabis consumers the chance to taste, review and rate the best products in the state,” said Mark Kazinec, the High Times vice president of Events and Competitions. “We’re excited to add additional categories this year and have more participating dispensaries than ever before.”

Judging kits will be sold on a first-come, first-serve basis and will be available for purchase starting Saturday, April 15.

Pricing is estimated between $100-$300 depending on the category and kits include a range of 15-50 different product samples.

Judging kits will be available at retailers across the state, including Dacut in Flint at 2478 S Dort Hwy., Green Pharm in Bay City at 200 S Euclid Ave., and House of Dank in Saginaw at 3054 E Holland Rd.

Judges will have until June 25 to give detailed comments on each product.

Winners will be announced July 9 during the virtual High Times Cannabis Cup Michigan Awards Show.

Cannabis Cup traces its roots back to Amsterdam and started in 1988 as an international competition recognizing the best cannabis products on the planet. The People’s Choice format began in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic and has given everyday cannabis users the opportunity to have their voices heard and join the ranks of high-profile Cannabis Cup judges like Snoop Dogg and Willie Nelson.

