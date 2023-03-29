Indian Trails partners with Megabus to expand service areas

By Emily Brown
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 11:21 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Megabus is partnering with Indian Trails to expand service options into Michigan cities.

The expansion of Indian Trails, Michigan’s first and largest private bus company, in partnership with Megabus, one of the largest bus companies in North America, will serve their mutual customers while expanding into Michigan cities such as Bay City, Saginaw, Flint, and many others.

“We look forward to our new partnership with Megabus and the continued expansion of our service network,” said Chad Cushman, president of Indian Trails. “Our mutual customers will surely benefit from the added connections available by merging our two existing networks.”

Schedules and tickets are available and can be purchased immediately for travel beginning on April 3.

Flint residents receive update on lead pipe replacement
A town hall meeting in Flint gave residents an update on the status of the lead pipe...
Student debt relief program for behavioral health providers
MDHHS
MDOT urges safe driving as construction season begins
As warmer weather moves in the Michigan Department of Transportation is preparing for spring...
Local expert explains reasons for longer allergy season
Spring has sprung bringing back seasonal allergies for thousands of Michiganders.

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Bay City Department of Public Safety received a report of a robbery at Herman Hiss &...
1 arrested, 2 fled in car for attempted robbery of jewelry store
Justine Johnson is charged in the murder of her 3-year-old daughter. She told an investigator a...
Mother sentenced to life for killing 3-year-old daughter
Jeremy Bryant was arrested at the hospital and charged with involuntary manslaughter, child...
7-year-old thrown from ATV and killed in crash, driver arrested
Bay City Central
Police arrest 16-year-old student in Bay City Central threat case
Elkhorn Valley Packing announced a recall of their boneless beef chuck product distributed in...
1.7 tons of beef product recalled due to possible E. coli contamination

Latest News

Money generic
Genesee Co. receives $2.3M grant for mental health services
MSU announces Berkey Hall to remain closed for rest of school year, Union building to reopen
American flag
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Amazon delivery driver straightens, salutes American flag
Here are the top stories we're following today.
TV5 News Update: Wednesday Morning, March 29th