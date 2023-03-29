Quick round of snow Wednesday & turning breezy

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Early this Wednesday morning conditions have remained quiet. If you have an earlier commute conditions will stay nice, but if you have to head out later this morning, expect some damp conditions as a quick round of snow moves through. This will be along a cold front which will also bring breezy conditions today.

All-in-all, today will be the coldest day of the workweek, but temperatures start to make a rebound heading towards Friday. This will be accompanied by some rain, which lasts into Saturday. It will be a soaking rain overall, more details below!

Today

Nearly all bus stops will be dry this morning, there’s just a chance that as you’re heading off to school in the Houghton Lake area you could see these snow showers starting. The timing of the start of the snow is during the 7 AM hour. This will be closer to Central Michigan, the Tri-Cities, and the Northern Thumb around 9 to 10 AM. Snow will shift to the Flint area by 11 AM, but linger there until around 1 or 2 PM. Behind this snow and cold front, skies are expected to clear substantially leading to partly cloudy -- but possibly even mostly sunny -- sky conditions. These snow showers will only bring 1″ or less to grassy and elevated surfaces, and only create damp roads.

Wednesday has a quick round of snow showers along a cold front. (WNEM)

Don’t let any sun later today fool you though, it’ll be cold! Today we only see a high around 36 to 38 degrees in the Tri-Cities and only up to around 40 degrees in Flint. Up north, due to the earlier passage of the cold front, you’ll be stuck to around 30 to 32 degrees for your high temperature today. It will also be breezy, a northwest wind gusting to 30 mph will keep wind chills in the 20s. Sustained winds will be from 15 to 20 mph.

Wednesday sees highs colder and split due to a cold front. (WNEM)

Tonight & Thursday

That clearing after the cold front holds into the overnight hours. We expect mostly clear skies and a low of 21 degrees. The wind will make a shift from the northwest to the southwest with a speed of 5 to 15 mph. It’ll be quiet to start Thursday morning, just cold!

Thursday sees mostly sunny skies through the daytime, clouds move in during the evening and overnight. Highs on Thursday start to rebound to around 45 degrees with a southwest wind at 5 to 10 mph. Those aforementioned clouds will eventually bring in the onset of rain.

Thursday sees temperatures return to the 40s. (WNEM)

Friday & Saturday: Larger Round of Rain, some Snow Mixing In

In the middle of Thursday night is where we could see our first rain showers. There could be some wet snowflakes mixing in, but this will primarily be rain. That rain will expand its coverage into Friday morning.

Friday sees another round of rain move through. (WNEM)

Signals have been pointing towards some drier breaks during the afternoon on Friday where the rain turns more scattered. It will continue to warm into the evening hours on Friday as the low lifts through. This brings temperatures well into the 50s. Many locations will likely see a daytime high in the upper 50s.

Friday night stays warm with temperatures in the 50s, but those temperatures will fall through the day on Saturday. Friday night also sees another wave of rain moving through from this low. The weekend will surely get off to a wet start.

Friday night sees an additional round of rain. (WNEM)

By the afternoon on Saturday, some snow showers will start to mix in on the backside of the low. Snow will more or less be unsubstantial, it’s the amount of rain between the two days that will be more impressive. Rain totals are likely to be just on either side of 1″ when Friday and Saturday are combined. Below is still more of an early look at rain totals, but it gives a good idea of where things stand as of right now!

These rain totals show both days of Friday and Saturday added together. (WNEM)

50s hold into the start of next workweek, take a look in the TV5 First Alert 7-Day Forecast!

