Recycled tires to be used in road projects

By George Castle
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 11:59 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WNEM) – Scrap tires are going to be repurposed and used in three road projects in Mid-Michigan thanks to grant funding.

The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE) announced grants today that will aid the used tire market and contribute to road projects, one in Saginaw County and two in Bay County.

Over $2 million in funding was announced, but $1,110,310 will be used in the following area projects:

  • Michigan Technological University (MTU)-Dixie Highway, $418,814: MTU will work with the Saginaw County Road Commission to rehabilitate 2.3 miles of Dixie Highway with a dry process rubber modified asphalt overlay, which includes the use of a rubberized Stress Absorbing Membrane Interlayer (SAMI). The existing concrete pavement surface is 80 years old. An additional six miles of the project will be used as a control comparison section.
  • Michigan Technological University-Midland Road, $482,549: MTU will work with the Bay County Road Commission to pave a one-mile section of Midland Road in Bay County utilizing dry process rubber technology. Midland Road is being upgraded in preparation for the upcoming U.S. 10 repaving.
  • Rubber modified chip seal, Bay County Road Commission, $208,947: 16 lane miles are being funded to expand the use of rubber modified chip seal.

EGLE said the grants contribute to a more sustainable business model for the scrap tire industry through increased market opportunities for scrap tire processors, end users, and manufacturers.

