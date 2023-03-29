Saginaw Spirit to host CHL Memorial Cup in 2024

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - The 2024 Memorial Cup presented by Kia is coming to Saginaw!

The ice hockey championship, which determines the champion of the Canadian Hockey League, will be hosted by the Saginaw Spirit at the Dow Event Center.

The announcement was made Wednesday, March 29.

“We are honored and grateful to bring this prestigious event to our community. Buckle up, Saginaw. It’s going to be a wild ride,” the Spirit said in a Facebook post.

The tournament takes place around Memorial Day every year. This year’s tournament takes place in Kamloops, British Columbia from May 26 to June 4.

“We are thrilled to bring the Memorial Cup to the state of Michigan for the first time in the event’s history,” CHL President Dan MacKenzie said. “The Spirit and City of Saginaw submitted a remarkable bid and we have no doubt that they will do an outstanding job of hosting our CHL championship next year.”

The Memorial Cup has not been hosted in the United States since 1998.

“On behalf of Dick Garber and the Saginaw Spirit franchise, we are grateful to the Memorial Cup Selection Committee. It is an honor for the community of Saginaw and the 400,000 people that call the Great Lakes Bay Region home to be the host of the 2024 Memorial Cup,” said Craig Goslin, president and managing partner of the Saginaw Spirit. “Saginaw is both honored and prepared. We respect and understand the significance that the Memorial Cup has in Canadian culture and we plan to illustrate this respect and honor throughout the event.

“It is our intent, that when it is completed, the CHL, all visiting players, staff, sponsors, fans and stakeholders, will leave by saying: ‘that was an exceptionally managed Memorial Cup and we had a fabulous experience.’”

