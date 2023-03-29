Sheriff: Unlicensed teenager driving vehicle during crash

SHIAWASSEE CO., Mich. (WNEM) – An unlicensed 15-year-old was driving a vehicle during a crash that injured them and their 14-year-old passenger, the Shiawassee County Sheriff’s Office said.

It happened on Shaftsburg Road near Braden Road in Shiawassee County on Tuesday, March 28.

The 15-year-old was driving a 2009 Hummer south on Shaftsburg Road when they lost control and went off the road, causing the car to roll, the sheriff’s office said.

The driver suffered serious injuries and was transported to Sparrow Hospital, the sheriff’s office said, adding the passenger suffered minor injuries.

The sheriff’s office said the crash remains under investigation.

