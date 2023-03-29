Sheriff: Unlicensed teenager driving vehicle during crash

Sheriff: Unlicensed teenager driving vehicle during crash
Sheriff: Unlicensed teenager driving vehicle during crash(Shiawassee Co Sheriff's Office)
By Emily Brown
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 2:26 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHIAWASSEE CO., Mich. (WNEM) – An unlicensed 15-year-old was driving a vehicle during a crash that injured them and their 14-year-old passenger, the Shiawassee County Sheriff’s Office said.

It happened on Shaftsburg Road near Braden Road in Shiawassee County on Tuesday, March 28.

The 15-year-old was driving a 2009 Hummer south on Shaftsburg Road when they lost control and went off the road, causing the car to roll, the sheriff’s office said.

The driver suffered serious injuries and was transported to Sparrow Hospital, the sheriff’s office said, adding the passenger suffered minor injuries.

The sheriff’s office said the crash remains under investigation.

Read next:
High Times ‘Cannabis Cup’ returns to Michigan
Cannabis Plant
Invasive species program gets new name
Winnebago, Boone Counties added to spongy moth quarantine
Recycled tires to be used in road projects
tires
Genesee Co. receives $2.3M grant for mental health services
Money generic

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Bay City Department of Public Safety received a report of a robbery at Herman Hiss &...
1 arrested, 2 fled in car for attempted robbery of jewelry store
Justine Johnson is charged in the murder of her 3-year-old daughter. She told an investigator a...
Mother sentenced to life for killing 3-year-old daughter
Jeremy Bryant was arrested at the hospital and charged with involuntary manslaughter, child...
7-year-old thrown from ATV and killed in crash, driver arrested
Bay City Central
Police arrest 16-year-old student in Bay City Central threat case
Elkhorn Valley Packing announced a recall of their boneless beef chuck product distributed in...
1.7 tons of beef product recalled due to possible E. coli contamination

Latest News

Flint Bishop International Airport announced the return of its air show.
Wings Over Flint returns in June
TV5 news update: Wednesday afternoon, March 29
Cannabis Plant
High Times ‘Cannabis Cup’ returns to Michigan
Snow in Saginaw
WATCH: Snow moves into Saginaw