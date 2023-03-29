Student debt relief program for behavioral health providers

By Hannah Mose
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 8:22 PM EDT
LANSING, Mich. (WNEM) – The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) announced that behavioral health providers may be eligible for student debt relief.

The MDHHS said the MI Kids Now Loan Repayment Program encourages behavioral health providers to provide mental health services through nonprofit, outpatient organizations across the state.

“This program was designed to assist in recruiting and retaining behavioral health providers to help Michiganders access care within their communities,” MDHHS Director Elizabeth Hertel said. “Our shared goal is to assist providers in building long-term behavioral health infrastructure to serve children, youth, and families across the state.”

According to the MDHHS, the program is open to providers of services to children and adults, but applicants who serve children will be prioritized. Those who are selected will be assisted with up to $300,000 to repay educational debt over a period of 10 years, the MDHHS said.

To be eligible, applicants must provide in-person outpatient behavioral health services through eligible non-profit sites, such as public school systems and community health organizations. The program is open to the following providers:

  • Psychiatrists
  • Psychologists
  • Social workers
  • Counselors
  • Therapists
  • Case managers
  • Certified behavioral analysts

The MI Kids Now Loan Repayment Program application cycle is June 12-23.

Click here for more information about the program, or email MDHHS-MIKidsNowLRP@michigan.gov for any questions.

