Wings Over Flint returns in June

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - The Wings Over Flint Airshow is coming back to Bishop International Airport in June.

The airshow’s two-day event is on Saturday, June 24 and Sunday, June 25 with doors opening both days at 9 a.m.

The show will start at 10 a.m. with acts performing throughout the day until 5 p.m.

This year’s show will feature numerous nationally recognized performers, who promise to provide thrilling displays of skill and expertise. The event also includes static displays, vendor displays, Cadet Zone, Military recruiters, and kids entertainment.

The detailed schedule will be publish as soon as it is finalized.

More information on the airshow can be found on their website.

