Dashcam video shows teen leading police on 100 mph high-speed chase

A texas teen has been arrested following a high-speed pursuit that ended in a crash. (Source: KTRE)
By Mack Shaw and Jordan Gartner
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 9:41 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE/Gray News) - Authorities in Texas say a teenager has been arrested after leading police on a dangerous high-speed chase.

KTRE reports that 17-year-old Kevin Olalde was taken into custody early Tuesday morning by Lufkin police after speeding and crashing a Ford Mustang.

Police shared dashcam video of the incident that they say shows Olalde ignoring their commands to stop after taking off during a traffic stop.

Lufkin police said the chase reached speeds of more than 100 mph with the 17-year-old driver using multiple travel lanes at high rates of speed.

According to authorities, they were able to use a spike strip on the vehicle’s tires, but the driver continued speeding.

Eventually, Olalde ended up losing control of the vehicle and rolled several times before coming to a stop. A passenger was ejected in the crash as he was not wearing a seatbelt.

The underage passenger was checked at a hospital before being released to his parents, police said.

Authorities said Olalde was booked into the Angelina County Jail. He is facing charges of felony resisting arrest with a vehicle and possession of marijuana.

Copyright 2023 KTRE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Bay City Department of Public Safety received a report of a robbery at Herman Hiss &...
1 arrested, 2 fled in car for attempted robbery of jewelry store
Justine Johnson is charged in the murder of her 3-year-old daughter. She told an investigator a...
Mother sentenced to life for killing 3-year-old daughter
Jeremy Bryant was arrested at the hospital and charged with involuntary manslaughter, child...
7-year-old thrown from ATV and killed in crash, driver arrested
Cannabis Plant
High Times ‘Cannabis Cup’ returns to Michigan
Bay City Central
Police arrest 16-year-old student in Bay City Central threat case

Latest News

Police in Oregon said a man has been arrested after chasing pedestrians with a stolen forklift.
Police: Man arrested after chasing pedestrians in stolen forklift
People take part in a vigil for the victims of a fire at an immigration detention center that...
Mexico investigates 8 over deadly fire at migrant facility
Hundreds of people have gathered at a candlelight vigil to mourn the three children and three...
Victims of Nashville school shooting honored in somber vigil
Hundreds of people have gathered at a candlelight vigil to mourn the three children and three...
Nashville, first lady gather to remember school shooting victims
A new project is turning the fight against racism into a campaign promoting health and...
Beyond Rhetoric project confronting racism in Genesee Co.