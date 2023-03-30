Financial Plus gets a rebrand

Financial Plus Credit Union is celebrating the launch of its new look!
By Emily Brown
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 5:15 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FENTON, Mich. (WNEM) - Financial Plus Credit Union is celebrating the launch of its new look!

The rebrand took place at the Credit Union’s Fenton location on Silver Parkway.

Financial Plus’s President and CEO, Brad Bergmooser, said the launch was exciting and is looking forward to what the new look may bring.

“Our hope is that it really gives a sense of energy we’re bringing to the organization and the energy and excitement we have for serving our members and helping better their financial lives,” Bergmooser said. “This is really just the embodiment of the energy we want to bring back to our members and the community.”

The rebrand comes with a new logo.

Financial plus hid a plus sign in the negative space and said the ‘F mark’ allows for a moment of discovery.

Read next:
Michigan teens eligible for $5K scholarship in fight against distracted driving
Rideshare uber lyft driving driver generic
Former foster care worker sentenced to jail for sexually assaulting client
Ladd Perreault
The most and least lucrative college majors in Michigan
COLLEGE CLASSROOM
Flint store operator pleads guilty in SNAP, WIC fraud scheme
Court generic

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cannabis Plant
High Times ‘Cannabis Cup’ returns to Michigan
Sheriff: Unlicensed teenager driving vehicle during crash
Sheriff: Unlicensed teenager driving vehicle during crash
Closures, detours, and transponders - residents of Bay City are looking for clarity in the face...
Bay City Bridge Partners gives update on bridges
Dairy Queen announced it will be offering Blizzards for 85 cents on select dates in April.
Dairy Queen selling 85-cent Blizzards for limited time in April
A massive hockey championship is coming to mid-Michigan!
‘Once in a lifetime opportunity’: 2024 Memorial Cup coming to Saginaw

Latest News

A gymnastics coach at Bay Valley Academy has been suspended for two years by the U.S. Center...
Local gymnastics coach suspended amid misconduct allegations
Financial Plus gets a rebrand
Great Lakes Bay Region excited for 2024 Memorial Cup
The greatest prize in the Canadian Hockey League is coming to Saginaw.
Great Lakes Bay Region excited for 2024 Memorial Cup