Financial Plus gets a rebrand

FENTON, Mich. (WNEM) - Financial Plus Credit Union is celebrating the launch of its new look!

The rebrand took place at the Credit Union’s Fenton location on Silver Parkway.

Financial Plus’s President and CEO, Brad Bergmooser, said the launch was exciting and is looking forward to what the new look may bring.

“Our hope is that it really gives a sense of energy we’re bringing to the organization and the energy and excitement we have for serving our members and helping better their financial lives,” Bergmooser said. “This is really just the embodiment of the energy we want to bring back to our members and the community.”

The rebrand comes with a new logo.

Financial plus hid a plus sign in the negative space and said the ‘F mark’ allows for a moment of discovery.

