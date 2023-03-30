Flint store operator pleads guilty in SNAP, WIC fraud scheme

Court generic
Court generic(MGN)
By George Castle
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 10:46 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - A Flint convenience store operator pleaded guilty in a fraud scheme involving more than $1.1 million using food and nutrition benefit programs.

Ranjit “Nancy” Ghotra, 33, formerly of Swartz Creek, pleased guilty to wire fraud in federal court according to the Department of Justice (DOJ).

Ghotra, who assisted in the operation of Cheers Market, used the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) and the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children (WIC) program in a fraud scheme, the DOJ said. Both programs are funded by the U.S. Department of Agriculture and provide benefits to raise the level of nutrition of low-income households and children.

The DOJ said Ghotra permitted beneficiaries of the SNAP and WIC programs to use their benefits to buy ineligible items, such as alcohol and tobacco, or allowed them to obtain cash instead of food products, which violates program regulations. In each case, Ghotra charged beneficiaries double the amount in benefits as the price of the ineligible items purchased or the cash provided. Between 2017 and 2020, Ghotra carried out more than $1.1 million in fraudulent SNAP and WIC transactions.

“Ranjit Ghotra spent years defrauding benefits programs that were intended to assist low-income households, and especially children,” U.S. Attorney Dawn N. Ison said. “This guilty plea reflects my office’s commitment to protecting the integrity of federal programs that help ensure that everyone can afford to provide their families with healthy, nutritious food.”

During pending federal prosecution, the DOJ said Ghotra purchased an international plane ticket and attempted to leave the country in violation of her bond conditions before she was arrested at Chicago O’Hare International Airport, the DOJ said.

Ghotra faces a maximum of 20 years in prison for wire fraud.

Read next:
Tuscola Co. man sentenced to prison for sexually exploiting children
Jail cell
Michigan taxpayers to receive income tax reduction next year
State lawmakers in Lansing are considering a series of gun control bills that could be voted on...
‘Once in a lifetime opportunity’: 2024 Memorial Cup coming to Saginaw
A massive hockey championship is coming to mid-Michigan!
Beyond Rhetoric project confronting racism in Genesee Co.
A new project is turning the fight against racism into a campaign promoting health and...

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cannabis Plant
High Times ‘Cannabis Cup’ returns to Michigan
Sheriff: Unlicensed teenager driving vehicle during crash
Sheriff: Unlicensed teenager driving vehicle during crash
Closures, detours, and transponders - residents of Bay City are looking for clarity in the face...
Bay City Bridge Partners gives update on bridges
The 2024 Memorial Cup presented by Kia is coming to Saginaw!
Saginaw Spirit to host CHL Memorial Cup in 2024
The older sibling accessed a handgun inside the Lafayette apartment on Tuesday afternoon and...
Sibling, 5, fatally shoots 16-month-old brother in Indiana

Latest News

COLLEGE CLASSROOM
The most and least lucrative college majors in Michigan
Jail cell
Tuscola Co. man sentenced to prison for sexually exploiting children
Michigan taxpayers to receive income tax reduction next year
Memorial Cup coming to Saginaw
Saginaw lands a big one