Former foster care worker sentenced to jail for sexually assaulting client

Ladd Perreault
Ladd Perreault(Midland County Sheriff's Office)
By Emily Brown
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 11:33 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDLAND, Mich. (WNEM) - A former foster care employee from Midland has been sentenced to jail and probation for sexually assaulting one of his clients.

Ladd Perreault, of Midland, worked for the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services at the time of the assault, according to the Michigan State Police.

Related: Former foster care worker charged with criminal sexual conduct involving client

Perreault was arrested and lodged in the Midland County Jail on May 6, 2022 and was arraigned on May 9, 2022.

On Jan. 18, he pleaded guilty to one count of fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct, force or coercion.

Related: Former foster care worker pleads guilty to sexually assaulting client

On Wednesday, March 29, Perreault was sentenced to 365 days in jail but received credit for 327 days already served. He was also sentenced to five years of probation.

Read next:
The most and least lucrative college majors in Michigan
COLLEGE CLASSROOM
Flint store operator pleads guilty in SNAP, WIC fraud scheme
Court generic
Tuscola Co. man sentenced to prison for sexually exploiting children
Jail cell
Spirit host Firebirds for first-ever Game 1 Thursday
The Saginaw Spirit (36-27-3-2 Reg, 0-0 Playoffs) take on the Flint Firebirds (35-28-4-1 Reg,...

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cannabis Plant
High Times ‘Cannabis Cup’ returns to Michigan
Sheriff: Unlicensed teenager driving vehicle during crash
Sheriff: Unlicensed teenager driving vehicle during crash
Closures, detours, and transponders - residents of Bay City are looking for clarity in the face...
Bay City Bridge Partners gives update on bridges
A massive hockey championship is coming to mid-Michigan!
‘Once in a lifetime opportunity’: 2024 Memorial Cup coming to Saginaw
Dairy Queen announced it will be offering Blizzards for 85 cents on select dates in April.
Dairy Queen selling 85-cent Blizzards for limited time in April

Latest News

COLLEGE CLASSROOM
The most and least lucrative college majors in Michigan
Court generic
Flint store operator pleads guilty in SNAP, WIC fraud scheme
Jail cell
Tuscola Co. man sentenced to prison for sexually exploiting children
Michigan taxpayers to receive income tax reduction next year