Living with dogs or cats may lower risk of allergies in children, study says

Having pets may protect infants from developing food allergies.
Having pets may protect infants from developing food allergies.(Pxfuel)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 10:00 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Having a pet in the home could lower the chance of a child developing a food allergy, according to a new study.

In the study published Wednesday in the journal, PLOS One, researchers analyzed data from over 65,000 children in Japan.

They found that babies exposed to cats or indoor dogs have about a 16% lower chance of developing food allergies, compared with babies in pet-free homes.

One of the study’s authors says the findings suggest that exposure to dogs and cats might be beneficial against the development of certain food allergies.

Kids living with cats were less likely to develop egg, wheat and soybean allergies while dog owners were less likely to have egg, milk and nut allergies.

Experts say pet exposure may strengthen an infant’s gut microbiome.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cannabis Plant
High Times ‘Cannabis Cup’ returns to Michigan
Sheriff: Unlicensed teenager driving vehicle during crash
Sheriff: Unlicensed teenager driving vehicle during crash
Closures, detours, and transponders - residents of Bay City are looking for clarity in the face...
Bay City Bridge Partners gives update on bridges
The 2024 Memorial Cup presented by Kia is coming to Saginaw!
Saginaw Spirit to host CHL Memorial Cup in 2024
The older sibling accessed a handgun inside the Lafayette apartment on Tuesday afternoon and...
Sibling, 5, fatally shoots 16-month-old brother in Indiana

Latest News

Court generic
Flint store operator pleads guilty in SNAP, WIC fraud scheme
Trey Garczynski was diagnosed with Mitchell Syndrome, a neurological disease, when he was 11...
Teen living with rare disease only 17 people in the world have been diagnosed with, family says
New research is shedding light on the long-term effects of traumatic brain injuries and...
Some traumatic brain injuries require lifelong treatment, new data suggests
Jail cell
Tuscola Co. man sentenced to prison for sexually exploiting children
Aerials show the scene Thursday after a train derailment in Raymond, Minnesota. (Source:...
RAW AERIALS: Minnesota train derailment