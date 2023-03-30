Pleasant, bright Thursday before rain returns to end the week

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Wednesday’s cold front brought back a small taste of winter, but we return to conditions a bit closer to normal for this time of year as we head into today. We’ll see plenty of sun before clouds return, this will bring in the soaking rain for the end of the this week.

Today

Conditions are generally chilly this morning with temperatures in a mix of the teens and 20s, but there is no wind so wind chills are not an issue! The bus stops and morning drive are in fantastic shape with dry weather and roads! Skies are clear this morning, we expect them to stay clear for much of the day leading to plenty of sunshine. Highs will respond by reaching up to around 46 degrees, though up north it will be just slightly cooler. The wind will be from the southwest at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be close to around 35 degrees at noon today.

Thursday will be warmer than Wednesday. (WNEM)

This Evening & Tonight

Clouds move in this evening which will show the early signals of the incoming rain. That rain eventually starts right in the middle of tonight, around midnight. This will mostly consist of rain, though there could be some wintry mix or snow mixing in. That best chance will be in our northern tier.

Thursday night sees a mix of rain & snow. It will turn to all rain on Friday morning. (WNEM)

Lows tonight fall to around 37 degrees to the south, it will be closer to 32 or 31 degrees in our northern counties. The wind will also start to speed up from the southeast at 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

Thursday night will see lows fall into the 30s. (WNEM)

Friday & Saturday

We’ll change to all rain by Friday morning with a decent swath of wet weather moving through. The bus stops and morning drive will certainly feature wet conditions. This rain will have a couple of pockets of moderate to heavy rain. There are good signs of us seeing a pause in the rain for the middle of the daytime, but still holding on to mostly cloudy skies.

Friday morning sees a large swath of rain move through. (WNEM)

By the late-afternoon and through the evening, this is where another wave of rain picks back up. This one could have a few embedded thunderstorms too. However, the strongest storms (along with the chance for severe weather) stays farther southwest of our viewing area (the southwest corner of the lower peninsula has a marginal to slight risk of severe storms on Friday).

Friday night sees another round of rain with a few thunderstorms mixed in. (WNEM)

This rain will continue through the area into Saturday morning, but it will be lighter with rain also starting to turn more scattered. There will be some snow mixing in from the northwest into the afternoon, but everything is expected to wrap up during the evening on Saturday.

Saturday sees scattered rain with some snow mixing in. (WNEM)

Rain totals have stayed on track with plenty of 1″+ totals possible between the two days. It does help that this rain is spread out mostly into two days. This rain will add to the YTD rainfall surpluses we’re already running across our area.

Friday & Saturday will see some rain totals over 1". (WNEM)

Wind speeds are expected to pick up Friday and Saturday, but the latter day will be the windier day of the two. Expect gusts on Friday around 25 mph from the south southwest. On Saturday, the wind turns northerly behind the cold air, at this point gusts could reach 35 to 40 mph. This wind will slow down a bit into Sunday.

Wind gusts Saturday could reach up to 35 to 40 mph. (WNEM)

For a look at the rest of the weekend and early next week, take a peek at the full TV5 First Alert 7-Day Forecast!

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.