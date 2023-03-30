Rain, brief mix move in later tonight, rain & thunderstorms follow Friday

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - After a chilly day with snow showers on Wednesday, things have improved quite a bit today.

Temperatures have managed to surge back into the 40s for highs in most areas, and we’ve had a great deal of sunshine through the day. As we head into the evening hours, changes are on the way, and things will be getting more soggy as we head into the last day of the workweek. We also may hear some rumbles of thunder Friday!

This Evening & Overnight

Dry weather is expected early this evening, with just a gradual increase in cloud cover at first. But areas farther to the west near US-127 should start watching for showers to start moving in closer to 9-10 PM tonight, with the chance expanding east a few hours later.

It’s possible some locations will start as snow or a wintry mix, but at this point, we don’t expect any meaningful accumulation, with sufficient warm air expected to move in pretty quickly tonight. Temperatures don’t appear to fall below freezing in most areas either. We should remain in the 30s tonight, with even some low 40s possible.

Low temperatures tonight are expected to remain more mild in the 30s. (WNEM)

This initial round of showers may have a short break behind it, before a more widespread round of rain and thunderstorms is expected to move in for the Friday morning drive. Some of this rain could be heavy, so a few extra minutes on the drive to work, or school (if not on spring break) may be needed.

Friday & Saturday

Widespread rain is expected early Friday morning. It will be a wet morning commute. (WNEM)

Friday will be soggy at times, and the chance for rain will run from morning through evening, but there are expected to be breaks in the showers. The most notable time is expected to be around midday or shortly thereafter to the early evening hours. Rain or drizzle may linger in some towns during this time, but should be much more spaced out than the early morning hours.

While shower chances won't be zero, we should see chances diminishing significantly around midday or shortly after. (WNEM)

In the afternoon between rounds of rain, we should see highs warm well into the 50s, with potentially a few 60s behind a warm front that passes through. Winds between 10 to 20 miles per hour are expected, with gusts near 25 to 30 miles per hour.

Highs on Friday will be much warmer. But it will be coming with rain. (WNEM)

A secondary round of rain is expected to move through during the evening hours, with chances picking back up again after 5 PM. Once rain returns, the chances will remain high through Friday night, and into Saturday morning. We should see another break in the rain around 3-4 AM as the dry slot of the system moves in, but until that time, plan for things to be soaked.

Rain will return and become heavier on Friday evening. (WNEM)

Rain and snow will be possible at times Saturday, though much more scattered, before ending into Saturday evening. Any snow during this time would also not lead to any meaningful accumulation.

Thunderstorms will be possible, especially during the evening round of rain. At this time, our severe weather chances appear low. But the Storm Prediction Center’s severe weather outlook is close by, with some of our western areas are included in a Marginal Risk (5% risk) for severe storms. This suggests severe weather, if it develops would be more isolated and not widespread. If we do see strong storms, strong wind gusts would be the main issue.

Most of the TV5 viewing area is not under a risk for severe weather. However, it's close enough for us to monitor. (WNEM)

We’ll be watching closely to see how data evolves and will let you know if our chances increase.

Heavy rain is possible with both rounds of rain on Friday and through Saturday, 0.50″ to 1″ appears likely and there is a chance our counties north of the Tri-Cities could pick up over 1″ of rain.

0.50" to 1.00" is likely, with some areas receiving over 1" of rain. (WNEM)

Wind gusts will pick up on Saturday, with gusts between 30-45 miles per hour possible through the day. These winds will start the day out of the southwest Saturday, before turning northwesterly through the day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.