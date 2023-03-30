Tuscola Co. man sentenced to prison for sexually exploiting children

Jail cell
Jail cell(WANF)
By Brianna Owczarzak
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 10:40 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
TUSCOLA CO., Mich. (WNEM) - A Tuscola County man has been sentenced to prison for sexually exploiting children.

Brian Siwka, 39, of Reese, was sentenced to 27 years in prison for sexually exploiting two 13-year-old girls.

Siwka found the girls through the “Kik” social media app where he went by the online moniker “thefundad”, United States Attorney Dawn Ison said.

Through the app, Siwka engaged in sexual chats with the girls and made them take sexually explicit photos of themselves to send him, Ison said.

Siwka admitted to producing nearly two dozen recordings of other minors online, whom he also made engage in sexually explicit conduct for him, Ison said.

Siwka was arrested in September 2020. At the time of his arrest, he was in possession of 178 images of child pornography and 21 videos of children engaging in sexually explicit conduct.

“This defendant repeatedly sought out, groomed, and sexually exploited multiple children whom he met online,” Ison said. “Our work rooting out these online sexual predators seems never-ending, but my office will not stop bringing online sexual predators and all who prey on our children to justice.”

