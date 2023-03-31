Downtown Bay City partners with ParkMobile to offer new parking payment option

BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) - Downtown Bay City is partnering with ParkMobile to offer a new parking payment option.

Through the ParkMobile app, users will be able to pay for on-demand parking at 85 parking spots in the downtown area beginning April 3.

The city is partnering with the smart parking company to enforce parking in four parking lots. The lots are located at Saginaw Street/5th Street, the Jennison lot, Washington Avenue/6th Street, and Center Avenue/Adams Street.

Visitors to the downtown area have the option of short-term parking for $1 per hour and $5 per day. Yearly parking permits can also be purchased from the Bay City Downtown Development Authority.

Profits from parking will go towards parking lot and parking structure maintenance, the city said.

ParkMobile will be enforced Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. It will not be enforced on weekends.

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.