Kildee on cancer diagnosis: I am going to get through this

By Brianna Owczarzak
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 11:22 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Congressman Dan Kildee announced he has been diagnosed with cancer.

”A few weeks ago, after consulting with my doctors, I scheduled what I thought was a preventive scan for a swollen lymph node. The results, it turns out, were more significant,” Kildee said on Friday, March 31.

Kildee has been diagnosed with squamous cell carcinoma. He said it is a serious, but curable form of cancer.

“Thankfully, I caught it very early. With early detection and great doctors, they found a very small tumor in one of my tonsils,” Kildee said. “It’s never easy to hear the words you have cancer. But I know that so many other families have gone through a cancer diagnosis.”

He is scheduled for surgery to remove the cancer in a few weeks.

“The prognosis after surgery and treatment is excellent. My doctors have advised me it will take a few weeks to recover after the surgery,” Kildee said.

He said while he will be away from the office for a period of time, his office remains open to serve the people of Michigan’s Eighth Congressional District.

“I am going to get through this. I’m going to beat cancer. I appreciate the love of my family and wife Jennifer, as well as the help of my extraordinary staff. And to my constituents and my colleagues in Congress, thank you for your continued support,” Kildee said.

