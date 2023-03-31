Michigan government website experiencing system outage

By WILX News 10
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 11:17 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan Department of Technology, Management & Budget (DTMB) report a technology issue is affecting the website.

DTMB say they are aware of the situation and working to resolve the problem.

