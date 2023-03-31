MSP chopper assists in locating possible kidnapping suspect

MSP Aviation assisted Flint PD in locating a suspect for attempted kidnapping/felonious assault.
By Hannah Mose
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 4:25 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) – A Michigan State Police helicopter assisted the Flint Police Department in locating a suspect for possible attempted kidnapping and felonious assault.

In a video posted by MSP, police observed a suspicious vehicle following a woman walking down the street. Police said they saw a man get out of the passenger side of the car and begin following the woman on foot.

Police said the man then reentered the vehicle, pulled ahead of the woman, and got out again to continue his pursuit on foot.

According to police, the man pulled out a handgun and started to fire shots into the air as the woman was running away.

When officers arrived on the scene, the suspect fled on foot and discarded his firearm, police said.

The suspect was taken into custody a short time later and his discarded firearm was recovered by officers, police said.

AG Nessel urges Kroger for clear advertising of cage-free eggs
A carton of eggs is seen in this MGN file photo.
Two in custody after armed robbery
City of Mt. Pleasant shoot 08/08/2019. Photos by Steve Jessmore, Steve Jessmore Photography, ...
Kildee on cancer diagnosis: I am going to get through this
Rep. Dan Kildee (D) Michigan comments on the overturn of Roe v. Wade
Genesee Co. Court receives funding to address backlog of criminal cases
Lawyers allege the school fired McDorman because his belief in accepting all LGBTQ+ people...

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A gymnastics coach at Bay Valley Academy has been suspended for two years by the U.S. Center...
Local gymnastics coach suspended amid misconduct allegations
Human remains found in an Illinois storage unit have been identified.
Human remains found in storage unit identified as former police chief
Dairy Queen announced it will be offering Blizzards for 85 cents on select dates in April.
Dairy Queen selling 85-cent Blizzards for limited time in April
Ladd Perreault
Former foster care worker sentenced to jail for sexually assaulting client
COLLEGE CLASSROOM
The most and least lucrative college majors in Michigan

Latest News

Inspired Dance Company
MSP Aviation assisted Flint PD in locating a suspect for attempted kidnapping/felonious assault.
MSP Aviation assisted Flint PD in locating a suspect for attempted kidnapping/felonious assault.
File Graphic
Genesee Co. Court receives funding to address backlog of criminal cases
First Alert Forecast: Friday afternoon, March 31