MSP chopper assists in locating possible kidnapping suspect

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) – A Michigan State Police helicopter assisted the Flint Police Department in locating a suspect for possible attempted kidnapping and felonious assault.

In a video posted by MSP, police observed a suspicious vehicle following a woman walking down the street. Police said they saw a man get out of the passenger side of the car and begin following the woman on foot.

Police said the man then reentered the vehicle, pulled ahead of the woman, and got out again to continue his pursuit on foot.

According to police, the man pulled out a handgun and started to fire shots into the air as the woman was running away.

When officers arrived on the scene, the suspect fled on foot and discarded his firearm, police said.

The suspect was taken into custody a short time later and his discarded firearm was recovered by officers, police said.

