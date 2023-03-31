Police wrestle with alligator roaming neighborhood

Tampa police wrangled a 9-foot gator roaming around a neighborhood. (WFTS)
By WFTS staff
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 9:46 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TAMPA, Fla. (WFTS) - Police officers in Florida wrangled a 9-foot alligator that was found roaming near a neighborhood.

One officer tried to lasso a rope around the animal’s snout, but the alligator lunged at him.

At one point, officers sat on top of the gator to try to contain it.

They were eventually able to subdue it.

The officers and an alligator trapper carried it into a van.

Police did not immediately say what they did with the animal.

Copyright 2023 WFTS via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A gymnastics coach at Bay Valley Academy has been suspended for two years by the U.S. Center...
Local gymnastics coach suspended amid misconduct allegations
Human remains found in an Illinois storage unit have been identified.
Human remains found in storage unit identified as former police chief
Dairy Queen announced it will be offering Blizzards for 85 cents on select dates in April.
Dairy Queen selling 85-cent Blizzards for limited time in April
Ladd Perreault
Former foster care worker sentenced to jail for sexually assaulting client
Court generic
Flint store operator pleads guilty in SNAP, WIC fraud scheme

Latest News

A carton of eggs is seen in this MGN file photo.
AG Nessel urges Kroger for clear advertising of cage-free eggs
First Lady Jill Biden visited the Louisiana Cancer Research Center in New Orleans to highlight...
First Lady to travel to Michigan Monday
FILE - An electric vehicle is plugged into a charger in Los Angeles, Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022....
Many electric vehicles to lose big tax credit with new rules
The girl's mother thought she was just playing games on the phone.
5-year-old uses mother's Amazon account to go on $3,000 shopping spree
An inflation gauge closely tracked by the Federal Reserve slowed in February.
Inflation slowed in February, according to gauge