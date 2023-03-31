Soggy Friday with rain & a chance of t-storms

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Right on cue overnight, rain began to move into the TV5 viewing area. Rain will continue in periods today, but there will be a pause/break in the afternoon. This evening we do have a chance for thunderstorms, some of these could be on the stronger side too.

Behind this whole system, we see less rain on Saturday, but it will be windy with colder conditions too. Sunday will see the weather becoming much quieter, along with some more sun too.

Today through Saturday

As you head out to the bus stops or for your morning drive, track the rain with our Interactive Radar! Be prepared for wet conditions with widespread rain during the commute. This will lead to spray behind vehicles and slightly slower travel, but travel times should still be very close to normal. This is especially as ice is not a worry this morning.

Be prepared for a wet commute and bus stops! (WNEM)

Rain will take a pause heading towards noon and into the afternoon. While there could still be some drizzle or isolated showers, many folks will have dry weather take hold for a period of time, starting around 1 PM. We’ll still have overcast skies at this time though. If you’ve been waiting to do anything outside today, this would be the time to do it!

Rain turns more isolated Friday afternoon. (WNEM)

By the evening, we have the next round of rain and thunderstorms that moves back in. This round of rain, but especially the storms, does have a little more of our attention. When this begins picking up after 7 to 8 PM, there could be some storms reaching the severe level. This is a very low-level threat though as highlighted by the Marginal Risk from the Storm Prediction Center. Locations like Mt. Pleasant, Alma, Saginaw, Chesaning, Owosso, and Flint stand the best chance for any severe storms.

Friday's severe weather outlook holds a marginal risk (1 out of 5) for the southwest portions of our viewing area. (WNEM)

The primary threat out of anything severe this evening is strong wind gusts (over 58 mph). Heavy rain can be expected too. With this being a marginal threat, if anything does reach the severe level, it will be short-lived. The TV5 First Alert Weather Team does think most activity will manage to stay below the severe level this evening, though. Overall, stay weather-aware this evening! You can download the TV5 First Alert Weather App for up-to-the-minute information if conditions turn south this evening.

Friday evening sees rain and thunderstorms move through. (WNEM)

Later in the overnight hours, a clearing is expected but it will be brief. More rain and snow showers will pick back up going through Saturday, though coverage will be lower than what we we’ve been seeing so far this Friday.

When all of the rain and snow wraps up by dinnertime on Saturday, totals could exceed 1″ of rain in our northern counties. Most to the south will land between 0.5″ and 1″. This will be a decent amount of rain continuing to add to our rain surpluses on the year.

Rain Friday and Saturday should total to over 1" up north. (WNEM)

Wind gusts will also pick up on Saturday, especially during the afternoon as cold air rushes in from the north side of the departing storm system. This will bring wind gusts up to 40 mph at times. Temperatures will also fall through the day as a result, starting in the lower 50s early in the morning before reaching 23 degrees Saturday night.

Saturday sees wind gusts from the north up to 40 mph, even stronger along the shoreline. (WNEM)

Sunday

Conditions turn much quieter for the second half of the weekend. Sunday will start with more sun before clouds increase through the daytime. We’ll have a high of 48 degrees with a south wind starting at 5 to 10 mph. In the afternoon, that wind will start to gust closer to 25 mph.

The day stays dry before some small rain chances move in to start next workweek. Take a look in your full TV5 First Alert 7-Day Forecast!

