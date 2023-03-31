Two in custody after armed robbery

(Steve Jessmore | Steve Jessmore)
By Emily Brown
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 11:35 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
MT. PLEASANT, Mich. (WNEM) - Two suspects are in custody after an attempted armed robbery in Mt. Pleasant, police said.

On Thursday, March 30, at 7:48 p.m. the Mt. Pleasant Police Department responded to a report of an armed robbery at the 300 block of Oak Street.

Once they arrived police placed two male suspects, one 17 and the other 19, into custody, police said.

Police also said no injuries were sustained and the public was not at risk.

