Vietnam veterans honored by Sen. Gary Peters

Sen. Gary Peters honored Vietnam veterans on Friday in Saginaw.
Sen. Gary Peters honored Vietnam veterans on Friday in Saginaw.(WNEM)
By Emily Brown
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 5:38 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Sen. Gary Peters honored Vietnam veterans on Friday, March 31 in Saginaw.

He awarded them with commemorative lapel pins and thanked them for their service.

The Vietnam veteran lapel pins are given as part of the national effort to honor the 50th Anniversary of the war, which runs through Veteran’s Day 2025.

“We must always honor the bravery and the sacrifice of our service members who put their lives on the line in the service of our country, especially those who paid the ultimate price,” said Peters.

Peters’ office offers the lapel pins to living veterans who served on active duty any time between Nov. 1, 1955 and May 15, 1975.

If you served then and want a pin, you can apply through the hotlinks section on TV5′s website.

Read next:
MSP chopper assists in locating possible kidnapping suspect
MSP Aviation assists in Flint arrest.
Genesee Co. Court receives funding to address backlog of criminal cases
File Graphic
Kildee on cancer diagnosis: I am going to get through this
Rep. Dan Kildee (D) Michigan comments on the overturn of Roe v. Wade
Two in custody after armed robbery
City of Mt. Pleasant shoot 08/08/2019. Photos by Steve Jessmore, Steve Jessmore Photography, ...

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A gymnastics coach at Bay Valley Academy has been suspended for two years by the U.S. Center...
Local gymnastics coach suspended amid misconduct allegations
Human remains found in an Illinois storage unit have been identified.
Human remains found in storage unit identified as former police chief
Dairy Queen announced it will be offering Blizzards for 85 cents on select dates in April.
Dairy Queen selling 85-cent Blizzards for limited time in April
Ladd Perreault
Former foster care worker sentenced to jail for sexually assaulting client
COLLEGE CLASSROOM
The most and least lucrative college majors in Michigan

Latest News

Donald Trump, who is running for president in 2024, has become the first former president to...
Local expert speaks on Trump’s charges, bid for White House
Local expert speaks on Trump’s charges, bid for White House
Inspired Dance Company
MSP Aviation assists in Flint arrest.
MSP chopper assists in locating possible kidnapping suspect