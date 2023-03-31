Vietnam veterans honored by Sen. Gary Peters

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Sen. Gary Peters honored Vietnam veterans on Friday, March 31 in Saginaw.

He awarded them with commemorative lapel pins and thanked them for their service.

The Vietnam veteran lapel pins are given as part of the national effort to honor the 50th Anniversary of the war, which runs through Veteran’s Day 2025.

“We must always honor the bravery and the sacrifice of our service members who put their lives on the line in the service of our country, especially those who paid the ultimate price,” said Peters.

Peters’ office offers the lapel pins to living veterans who served on active duty any time between Nov. 1, 1955 and May 15, 1975.

If you served then and want a pin, you can apply through the hotlinks section on TV5′s website.

