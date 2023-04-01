Bay City businesses praise Feet on the Street program

The Bay City Commission will be discussing whether or not to restore street closures in the downtown district for the Feet on the Street program at their meetin
By La'Nita Brooks and Hannah Mose
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 10:15 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) – The Bay City Commission will be discussing whether or not to restore street closures in the downtown district for the Feet on the Street program at their meeting on Monday, April 3.

The Feet on the Street program first started in 2020 to boost business during the pandemic. The proposal would close roads to vehicle traffic in the downtown area of Bay City to allow restaurants to expand outdoor dining during the spring and summer months.

For Old City Hall general manager Alexander Counterman, it was a slow day at the Bay City restaurant on Friday, but that’s about to change along with the warming weather.

“We have music that plays at the riverfront so people can come here to eat beforehand then go there,” Counterman said.

The summer months are the busiest for the bar near Fifth and Saginaw Streets, and that is why Counterman is hopeful for another year of Feet on the Street.

“Oh yeah, it increases almost like 25-35 percent every single day,” Counterman said.

On Monday, April 3, the Bay City Commission will consider a resolution that, if approved, would restore street closures in downtown Bay City for the 2023 Feet on the Street season.

“This block closed down brings in hundreds of more customers that come in and they enjoy just being able to walk downtown and be quick in and out, have a patio if they want for their dog,” Counterman said.

Feet on the Street started in 2020 as a pandemic-era way to comply with indoor capacity limits. The initiative proved to be so popular it returned the next two years.

“It’s brought in a new crowd and a lot more people into Bay City. So, I think it’s really great for tourism and bringing people into Bay City,” MI Table bar manager Travis Timmons said.

Timmons at MI Table near Center and Washington Streets also supports the initiative. The program would close part of Third Street near Saginaw Street, Center Street from Saginaw Street to Washington Street, and Saginaw Street from Center to Fifth Street.

“Summers have gotten a lot busier restaurant-wise for all of us because we can also increase our compacity when we have that more seating outside,” Timmons said.

Monday’s meeting starts at 6 p.m. at City Hall in Bay City.

