Breezy with cooling temperatures and showers today, more sunshine tomorrow.

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - It may be sunny and rather mild south of the Bay this morning, but the forecast will be much different as we head into the afternoon. Expect our milder temperatures in the low-mid 40s to cool throughout the rest of the day, reaching the lower 40s and upper 30s by the late afternoon and early evening. Winds will be gusty as well, generally gusting between 20-30 mph. As far as the sky goes, clouds move back in during the late morning and early afternoon ahead of rain showers moving our way.

Rain showers will be off and on throughout the later morning, early-mid afternoon, and into early evening. Rain showers may have some sporadic heavier downpours at times with a very low, but non-zero chance for some lightning. These showers should eventually mix with some snow across our northern zones during the afternoon where temperatures will be the coolest, soonest. As temperatures near and south of the Bay cool down into the upper 30s during the early evening, some rain showers should mix with snowflakes at times.

Tonight skies will clear out and temperatures will fall into the 20s to start tomorrow morning. More sunshine is expected for Sunday!

Below is a check of your hour-by-hour forecast for this afternoon, this evening, tonight, and tomorrow afternoon.

TV5 First Alert Weather | Saturday Morning Forecast Update (WNEM)

