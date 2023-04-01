Flood Warnings in effect for the Rifle River & Kearsley Creek.

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - An abundance of heavy rainfall across Mid-Michigan the last two days in addition to rainfall and snow melt over the last month has contributed to high water levels across Mid-Michigan, including the Rifle River in Arenac County and Kearsley Creek in Genesee County.

What is a Flood Watch? The National Weather Service, who issues these headlines, defines them as meaning “that flooding is imminent or has been reported along a river”. But, it is important to remember that there are different stages to a flood: Minor, Moderate, and Major. Both waterways are currently in, and will peak in, Minor Flood Stage. Only minor impacts are expected.

FLOOD WARNING DETAILS:

Below is a look at the area currently under a Flood Warning along the Kearsley Creek in Genesee County (shaded in Green).

- This Flood Warning is in effect until 11 PM Sunday April 2nd, 2023.

- Flood stage of the Kearsley Creek near Davison is 10ft. The most recent observation is 10.25ft. This is considered Minor Flood Stage. The forecast maximum crest is 10.3ft which is considered Minor Flood Stage this evening, and fall throughout the day tomorrow.

- Some details from the National Weather Service: “Water reaches the bottom of the Davison Road bridge and will begin to dam up against it. Flooding of some homes occurs just upstream of the Lippincott Blvd bridge”.

Flood Warnings 04012023 (WNEM)

Below is a look at the area currently under a Flood Warning along the Rifle River in Arenac County (shaded in Green).

- This Flood Warning is in effect until 9:12 AM Monday April 3nd, 2023.

- Flood stage of the Rifle River near Sterling is 6ft. The most recent observation is 5.8ft. This is considered Minor Flood Stage. The forecast maximum crest is 6.4ft which is considered Minor Flood Stage tomorrow afternoon, and fall throughout the night tomorrow.

- Some details from the National Weather Service: “At 6.0 feet, High water begins to impact canoe livery at River View Campground”.

Flood Warnings 04012023 (WNEM)

Being early spring, we are used to this in Michigan, and these particular Flood Warnings should be low impact as only minor flood stage is expected. To learn more about flood safety, visit: https://www.weather.gov/safety/flood.

