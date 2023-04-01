Gupta report released by Michigan State University Board of Trustees

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan State University Board of Trustees released the report from Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan LLP after finishing an independent review surrounding the departure of former business school dean Dr. Sanjay Gupta.

The board agreed to release a report on the investigation into Gupta’s departure in February. The Board of Trustees hired Los Angeles-based law firm Quinn Emanuel to look into the allegations. On Saturday, the Board of Trustees released a 104-page report on the process.

In the report, they said that Gupta failed to address a Relationship Violence and Sexual Misconduct (RSVM) Respondent’s alleged violation of the Outside Work for Pay (OWP) policy by failing to obtain approval to teach at another university in 2022.

According to the report, “Gupta was aware that the RVSM Respondent had previously taught at other universities during summer breaks, sometimes without submitting the requisite form requiring the dean’s approval. However, there is no indication that either the RVSM Respondent or the administrator in charge of handling OWP requests informed Gupta that the RVSM Respondent planned to teach at another university in June 2022; that information came from FASA.”

The board released a statement after the documents were released. “The Board of Trustees commissioned a review of the progress within MSU’s Title IX office as well as the circumstances surrounding the departure of Sanjay Gupta as dean. We are sharing the results of that review with the public,” they stated.

“As we move forward, we will continue to have conversations with the university’s administration in pursuit of our shared goal of creating the safest, healthiest, and most respectful environment for our students and employees. Any future action related to topics covered in the review will be handled by MSU’s administrative leaders. We will not comment further on this matter,” said The Board.

You can view the full report right here.

