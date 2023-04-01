Saginaw Police crack down on distracted driving

A close up of a Saginaw Police officer's badge.(WNEM TV5)
By Hannah Jewell and Liam Marks
Published: Apr. 1, 2023
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Distracted driving has become one of the fastest-growing safety issues on the roads, according to the Michigan Office of Highway Safety Planning.

In response, the Saginaw Police Department is taking action by participating in the “U Drive, U Text, You Pay”, an initiative throughout the month of April that promotes highly visible enforcement to clamp down on distracted driving.

Saginaw Police Officer Chad Wortman said that distracted driving puts not only the driver at risk but also others on the road.

“Most of the accidents happen in intersections. While people are texting and driving, they look at their phone for a split second. The person in front of them hits the brakes, and then they end up rear-ending the person,” said Wortman.

During National Distracted Driving Awareness Month, the Saginaw Police Department is also releasing data. Numbers show that distracted driving caused over 1,650 accidents in 2021, 59 of which were fatal.

To discourage distracted driving, a ticket will cost drivers $100, and for a second offense, it is $200 with points on their license.

Officer Wortman warns that trying to hide distracted driving will be futile, as police officers will be watching.

“You can see if somebody’s head is down, if they are looking at their lap or whatever it is. They try to hide it the best they can, but we see that,” he said.

Law enforcement encourages Michiganders to not text and drive because distracted driving is not worth the risk, adding you can protect yourself and others by staying focused while behind the wheel.

